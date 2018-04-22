

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police have arrested three men in connection to a stabbing that sent three people to hospital early on Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to a call around 1:10 a.m. that two people had been stabbed at an apartment building in the 500 block of Herring Cove Road.

The victims, a 33-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The man has since been treated and released from hospital.

Police later located a 20-year-old male, also at hospital suffering from non-life threatening injuries which are believed to have occured during the incident.

Later on Sunday afternoon, police charged three men in connection with the incident. A 19-year-old from Williamswood, a 20-year-old from Halifax and a 21-year-old from Bedford.

All three men have been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of break and enter. The man from Williamswood faces an additional charge of possession of a weapon and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, April 24. The other two men are scheduled to appear in court Monday, April 23.