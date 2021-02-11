Advertisement
Halifax police arrest two men in connection with killing of Brandon Polegato
Brandon Polegato was shot and killed on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.
Share:
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have arrested two men in connection with the killing of Brandon Polegato.
Police say they made the arrests on Thursday afternoon – one in Halifax and the other in Dartmouth.
Polegato was killed on Sunday evening in an apartment building on Washmill Lake Drive in Halifax.
Police had responded to a weapons call and found Polegato in the hallway where he died of gunshot wounds.
"The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service has ruled Brandon’s death a homicide," Halifax Regional Police said in a news release. "Investigators believe that Brandon’s homicide was a not a random act."
Investigators are asking anyone with information about Polegato's murder to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or via the P3 Tips App.