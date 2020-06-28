Advertisement
Halifax police arrest woman for impaired driving following collision
HALIFAX -- A woman is facing impaired driving charges following a collision in Herring Cove, N.S., on Saturday night.
At around 8:45 p.m., Halifax Regional Police received a report of a two-vehicle collision in the 160 block of Ketch Harbour Road.
Officers arrested the driver, a 26-year-old Halifax woman, at the scene for impaired driving.
Traffic was blocked in both directions of Ketch Harbour Road while the vehicles were cleared.
The 26-year-old driver is facing impaired driving charges and will appear in Halifax Court at a later date.