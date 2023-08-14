Halifax police ask for help in finding missing 84-year-old man

Halifax Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 84-year-old man who went missing on Sunday.

Wilbur Mullin, who goes by Bill, is described by police as a white, six-foot-one-inch tall man with very short grey hair.

Mullin was last seen wearing a blue checkered shirt, with a blue baseball hat.

Police say Mullin may be driving a white 2012 Chrysler Town and Country minivan.

While there is no information to suggest Mullin has met foul play, police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Police are asking Mullin, or anyone with information on his whereabouts, to contact them at 902-490-5020, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

