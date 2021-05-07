HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a potential witness in the 2020 homicide of Terrance Thomas Dixon.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on June 29, 2020, Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a stabbing at the Esso gas station located at 6020 Young Street in Halifax.

According to police, a man approached 47-year-old Terrance Thomas Dixon of Halifax, who was in his parked vehicle, and stabbed him. The suspects then fled in a vehicle, which was later found abandoned nearby.

Dixon sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance. He died on July 4. Following an autopsy, Dixon’s death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators are hoping to speak to a man that was in the area at the time of the incident.

Police describe the potential witness as a white man with dark hair, wearing a dark blue t-shirt, light coloured ball cap, shorts, and sandals.

Police say the potential witness is not a suspect in the homicide and investigators are not seeking additional suspects at this time.

In September 2020, investigators in the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division charged Paul Shane Miller and James Arthur Williams with first-degree murder. Ian Matthew Huskins was also arrested and charged with manslaughter in relation to Dixon’s murder.

Anyone with information about the potential witness is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.