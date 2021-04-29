HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 70-year-old man who is wanted on an arrest warrant for criminal harassment that spans a 12-year period.

Investigators in the General Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Division have obtained an arrest warrant for Neil Alfred Brown. Brown is wanted for two counts of criminal harassment.

Police say the incidents happened between 2009 and 2021 and involve two victims.

Police describe Brown as a white man with "brownish-grey hair" and blue eyes.

Anyone who has information on Brown's whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.