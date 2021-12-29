Halifax police ask for public’s help with investigation into vehicle-pedestrian collision

Halifax police are reaching out to the public for help with their investigation into a vehicle-pedestrian collision.

At about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, police responded to a report of an injured woman in the parking lot of a business at 55 Peakview Way in Halifax.

Police say, when officers arrived on scene, it was not clear how the woman had been injured.

According to police, the 41-year-old woman was taken to hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

“Through the investigation, officers determined that the driver did not remain at the scene after striking the woman with their vehicle,” read a release from Halifax Regional Police.

The vehicle is described as a light-coloured SUV with a sunroof and roof rails.

Anyone who was in the area and has information or video in relation to the collision is asked to call police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).