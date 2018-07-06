

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man after an incident Thursday evening at the outdoor pool in Bedford.

Police say in a news release that “a man had inappropriately touched a number of women while they were in the children’s pool.”

Officers went to the pool, located at 277 Shore Dr., at approximately 9 p.m. after the incident was reported.

Police say some people reported the incident to staff at the pool, but they left before police arrived. Police have spoken with two people who were at the pool but would like to speak to more people who might have witnessed the incident.

Police say witnesses describe the man as white, in his late 20s toearly 30s, five-feet-10 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was blue eyes, brown shaggy hair and a full brown beard approximately 1” long. Witnesses say he was wearing a chain with a cross pendant, black exercise shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone who has information on this incident or the identity of the man is asked to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor using the P3 Tips App.