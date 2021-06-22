HALIFAX -- The association representing hundreds of police officers and civilian employees in Halifax says a celebratory Juneteenth event late Saturday afternoon got out of hand.

The Halifax Regional Police Association alleges a number of personal vehicles were damaged, and working officers were delayed in responding to an apparent stabbing incident.

"From what we understand at this point, there may have been an attempt to actually blockade the police station and stop vehicles from coming and going," association president Dean Stienburg told CTV News in an interview in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

"A very serious public safety issue for sure."

Organized by the Facebook group Abolish the Police – Halifax/Kjipuktuk, the event was scheduled to run between 5 and 7 p.m.

It's unclear exactly how many people attended, but in a news release, the association said it was alarmed "citizens were incited to commit multiple criminal offences directed towards police service employees."

"We know there were altercations with members that were coming and going from the station, and we're very concerned about that," Stienburg said, adding he wouldn't be providing details publicly.

Halifax Regional Police were similarly tight lipped in an email to CTV News.

"I can confirm that we are investigating reports of property damage and the investigations are in the early stages and no further details are available at this time," said HRP Public Information Officer Const. John MacLeod.

CTV News reached out to the event organizers, but got no response by news time.

Stienburg is convinced some attendees may have been expecting an entirely different event.

"We have reason to believe there were people in that crowd that were there truly to celebrate, and that were not interested in participating in this kind of behaviour. We're encouraging those people to come forward. We don't feel that protesting in this kind of manner is anything that's at all productive or helpful."

"As a matter of fact, it's hurtful and it's divisive."