HALIFAX -- The president of the police association says recent positive cases among Halifax Regional Police members is another reason why officers should be vaccinated sooner rather than later.

On Saturday, Halifax Regional Police confirmed four positive COVID-19 cases. They say the first case among a member was identified on February 26.

"Halifax Regional Police has had confirmation of three additional employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 at a single facility," wrote the Halifax Regional Police in a news release on Saturday. "Since the first case came to light, HRP has been working closely with public health and continues to facilitate testing and self-isolation of employees, as directed and recommended by public health."

The department says the positive cases come at a time when they're already facing staffing and resource pressures.

"Certainly since the pandemic started, we have had to use alternative response models to make sure the business continuity is there," said Const. John MacLeod with the Halifax Regional Police. "The health and safety of our employees and the people who serve is certainly paramount."

Dean Steinburg is the president for the Halifax Regional Police Association. He says the recent cases have brought high levels of alarm.

"There is obviously a direct impact if a police officer contracts COVID, but every bit as much of a concern is that we have so much contact with the public on a daily basis," said Steinburg in a phone interview with CTV News on Monday.

Steinburg says he fears officers could become spreaders of COVID-19 within their ranks and the community.

"We have expressed our concerns to the minister of health, the minister of justice, and Dr. Strang," said Steinburg. "You need to say, ‘we need for public safety reasons and the officer safety reasons.’ We need our frontline officers vaccinated as quickly as possible."

According to psychologist Dayna Lee-Baggley, police officers are trying to best mitigate the risk brought on by the pandemic while providing a service – a service that is already fraught with risk and stress each day.

"There is an increase in stress for a frontline provider, or anyone who is interacting with the public," said Lee-Baggley.

Steinburg says if more COVID-19 cases appear among Halifax Regional Police officers forcing employees into a 14-day isolation, they could be faced with a staffing shortage at the Halifax location.