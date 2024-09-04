Halifax police board calls for follow up reports following violent encampment evictions

The Halifax Board of Police Commissioners (BOPC) met for the first time Wednesday to discuss a 116-page independent review it requested. The review investigates what led to the Aug. 18, 2021 clash between protesters and police during the dismantling of a downtown tent encampment.

The report’s authors, two Toronto-based criminal defence lawyers, were not present at the BOPC meeting. Halifax Regional Chief of Police Don MacLean spent little time discussing the report publicly.

Instead, the board presented three recommendations in response to the report. They requested that Halifax Regional Police and Halifax Regional Municipality both prepare reports that address the review’s findings. The also asked the board to create a working group, made up of three board members, including the chair, to come back with their own report.

“The municipality and Halifax Regional Police appreciate the work that went into this review and the opportunity it will give us to reflect on areas of improvement,” said Cathie O’Toole, Chief Administrative Officer of the Halifax Regional Municipality in a press statement.

“Much has been learned since August 18, 2021, and as indicated in the review, significant changes have been made in how the municipality and its police department approach these types of situations,” said O’Toole. “We also want to thank all the people who participated in this review, particularly those who are municipal employees.”

The BOPC requested the review after a clash between police and protesters played out more than three years ago near the old Memorial Library in Halifax’s south end. The incident began with verbal insults that escalated into violence and the use of pepper-spray. Injuries were reported and 25 people were arrested in relation to the incident.

“August 18, 2021, was a challenging day for the municipality and for our officers and staff,” said Chief Donald MacLean with the Halifax Regional Police.

“We appreciate the review’s acknowledgement of the work we have done with the municipality and board to evolve our response to encampment communities and to protests. The review will help form how this work continues going forward.”

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.