HALIFAX - A 19-year-old male from Halifax may be facing charges after crashing his car into a police car.

Just before 2 a.m. Monday morning the male driver was turning left from Cornwallis Street, hitting the police car on the right side.

No one was injured, but both vehicles were heavily damaged and airbags were deployed.

The 19-year-old was issued a summary offense ticket for newly licensed driver operating a vehicle between midnight and 5 a.m.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they expect there will be further charges laid under the motor vehicle act.