Halifax police charge 17-year-old in connection to homicide

Halifax police have charged a 17-year-old with manslaughter for the death of 26-year-old Davelle Rodney Vance Desmond, who died in early August.

The youth turned himself in to Halifax police headquarters Wednesday, police said in a statement Thursday.

On Aug. 6, at around 9:40 p.m., police say officers responded to a report of a disturbance on the Halifax waterfront and found an unresponsive man on the boardwalk.

Desmond was taken to hospital where he later died. An autopsy ruled the death to be a homicide.

The 17-year-old who has been charged is scheduled to face one count of manslaughters at the Halifax Youth Court Thursday.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial site.