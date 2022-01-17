Halifax police charge 18-year-old woman in connection with robbery, multiple thefts

Police in Halifax have charged an 18-year-old woman in connection with a robbery and five thefts that happened in the city over the last few months.

On Dec. 23, 2021, police responded to a robbery that occurred on Bilby Street.

Police say a woman approached another woman, who was not known to her, and grabbed her around the neck from behind.

The woman then took the victim's wallet and fled the area on foot, according to police.

"Yesterday, January 16, officers located the suspect at a residence in Halifax and arrested her without incident," wrote police in a release Monday.

Kiara Marie Organ was scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday to face one count each of robbery and assault by choking.

Organ is also facing five counts of theft, five counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and one count of breach of probation in relation to five thefts from stores in Halifax that happened between Nov. 23, 2021 and Jan. 15.