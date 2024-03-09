ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Halifax police charge 37-year-old man with fraud

    A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan) A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen as police officers attend a murder scene in Halifax on Thursday, July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
    Halifax police have charged a man in relation to a number of fraud incidents around the city.

    In a news release, police say they were called to a TD Bank location on Portland Street in Dartmouth for a fraud in progress at around 5:05 p.m., Tuesday.

    At the scene, police say they arrested 37-year-old Nazar Mohmed Zakati, and later determined he was allegedly involved in a number of other incidents at other TD Bank locations that day. In one of the incidents, Police say Zakati acquired around $32,000.

    He is scheduled to appear in court in Dartmouth to face the charges of:

    •  five counts of fraud over $5,000
    •  two counts of possession of fraudulent identity document
    •  five counts of using a forged document

    Anyone with information related to this scam is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

