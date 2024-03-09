Halifax police charge 37-year-old man with fraud
Halifax police have charged a man in relation to a number of fraud incidents around the city.
In a news release, police say they were called to a TD Bank location on Portland Street in Dartmouth for a fraud in progress at around 5:05 p.m., Tuesday.
At the scene, police say they arrested 37-year-old Nazar Mohmed Zakati, and later determined he was allegedly involved in a number of other incidents at other TD Bank locations that day. In one of the incidents, Police say Zakati acquired around $32,000.
He is scheduled to appear in court in Dartmouth to face the charges of:
- five counts of fraud over $5,000
- two counts of possession of fraudulent identity document
- five counts of using a forged document
Anyone with information related to this scam is asked by police to contact them at 902-490-5020, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
