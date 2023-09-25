Halifax police charge driver with stunting for allegedly driving 87 km/h above the speed limit

Halifax Regional Police said in a news release officers observed a vehicle driving 147 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 111 near Woodland Avenue in Dartmouth around 8:05 a.m. Monday.

The vehicle was seized and a 26-year-old woman was charged.

Later, police said they saw another vehicle driving on Highway 102 near Bayers Road in Halifax at around 9:35 a.m. which was allegedly travelling at a speed of 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

An 18-year-old man was ticketed for stunting, which is a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Both drivers had their licenses suspended for a week, and their vehicles seized. The drivers also received fines for $2,422, and six points were put on their driving record.

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.