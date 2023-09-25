Halifax police charge driver with stunting for allegedly driving 87 km/h above the speed limit
Halifax Regional Police said in a news release officers observed a vehicle driving 147 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 111 near Woodland Avenue in Dartmouth around 8:05 a.m. Monday.
The vehicle was seized and a 26-year-old woman was charged.
Later, police said they saw another vehicle driving on Highway 102 near Bayers Road in Halifax at around 9:35 a.m. which was allegedly travelling at a speed of 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
An 18-year-old man was ticketed for stunting, which is a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit.
Both drivers had their licenses suspended for a week, and their vehicles seized. The drivers also received fines for $2,422, and six points were put on their driving record.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING With Ford deal approved, Unifor sets sights on GM for next round of auto talks
Canada's largest private sector union says it will turn to negotiations with General Motors after members voted to accept its labour agreement with Ford Motor Co. of Canada.
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
We carry DNA from extinct cousins like Neanderthals. Science is now revealing their genetic legacy
Using the new and rapidly improving ability to piece together fragments of ancient DNA, scientists are finding that traits inherited from Neanderthals are still with us now, affecting our fertility, our immune systems, even how our bodies handled the COVID-19 virus.
Four in 10 child patients face unsafe spinal surgery wait times in Canada: report
Four out of ten child patients in Canada are facing unsafe spinal surgery wait times, which could cost the health-care system $44.6 million, according to a new report that was published Monday.
U.K. police open sexual offences investigation after allegations about Russell Brand
British police have opened a sex crimes investigation triggered by news reports about comedian Russell Brand.
Canada travel advisory to India updated to include protests, 'negative sentiments'
Canada has updated its travel advisory for India to include warnings about protests and 'negative sentiments' towards Canadians in light of a recent breakdown in Canada-India relations.
Toronto woman hospitalized overseas with botulism
A Toronto woman has been hospitalized in France with a severe case of botulism after eating improperly preserved sardines at a Bordeaux wine bar.
Former foreign minister Marc Garneau says Canada, South Korea should form closer ties
Former foreign affairs minister Marc Garneau says Canada should seek closer ties with South Korea, arguing the two countries could help each other gain influence in the strategically important Indo-Pacific.
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
Toronto
-
Charges dropped against construction company in Barrie, Ont. crash that killed 6 young adults
Charges against the company accused of criminal negligence in connection with an August 2022 collision that claimed the lives of six young adults in Barrie have been dropped.
-
3.4 million people affected by Ontario pregnancy and newborn care registry data breach
An Ontario government agency that manages data about pregnancy and newborn children in the province says the personal health information of about 3.4 million people was impacted by a data breach.
-
Thousands gather outside Queen's Park to protest healthcare privatization in Ontario
Thousands of protesters gathered on the lawn of Queen’s Park Thursday afternoon to show their opposition to the privatization of healthcare as the legislature resumes following a summer break.
Calgary
-
Partial settlement in class-action lawsuit approved; Stampede's admission, payout to move forward
An Alberta court justice has approved a partial settlement in a class-action lawsuit involving decades-long sexual abuse within The Young Canadians at the Calgary Stampede by an adult supervisor.
-
Calgary homicide unit investigates suspicious downtown death
Calgary police are investigating the death of a man found suffering from 'suspicious' injuries early Monday.
-
Calgary homes under construction allegedly targeted by thief
Calgary police are hoping to return a "significant amount" of stolen goods to their rightful owners after seizing the items from two local storage units and a home south of the city.
Montreal
-
RCMP demolish last structure at Quebec's Roxham Road migrant crossing
The last RCMP building is coming down at Roxham Road, which became an unofficial border crossing used by more than 100,000 migrants crossing into Canada from Upstate New York to apply for asylum since 2017.
-
Montreal man visited Toronto Zoo in between killing spree, coroner's inquest hears
A coroner's inquest heard Monday that a man killed two people at random in Montreal in August 2022, then travelled to Ontario to visit the Toronto Zoo and Canada's Wonderland before returning to Quebec to murder again.
-
Quebec's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to begin Oct. 10
The next COVID-19 vaccination campaign is set to begin on Oct. 10, according to Health Minister Christian Dube.
Edmonton
-
Kenneth Courtorielle found guilty of manslaughter in death of Billie Johnson
An Alberta man has been convicted in the death of his girlfriend Billie Johnson.
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Driver dead in weekend rollover northeast of Edmonton
One person is dead after a single-vehicle rollover on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant known to frequent these Ontario cities
A federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his statutory release.
-
Highway 11 partially reopened after two transports crash near North Bay
Highway 11 has partially reopened Monday afternoon after an early morning crash between two tractor-trailers near North Bay, police say.
-
9th person in northeastern Ontario dies in off-road vehicle crash
A senior from Calvin Township died in a crash involving an off-road vehicle on private property east of North Bay on Sept. 20, police say.
London
-
Attempted murder charge laid after man stabbed by stranger in east London, Ont.
A London man is facing an attempted murder charge after he allegedly stabbed a stranger in the city’s east end over the weekend.
-
Scarborough man arrested for human trafficking-related charged in London, Ont.
A Scarborough man is facing multiple human-trafficking related charged after he allegedly broke into the victim’s London home, prompting an investigation.
-
Healthcare workers from London, Ont. and surrounding region among those taking part in Queen’s Park rally
Similar to the Greenbelt controversy, healthcare rally organizers in London are pointing to the Ford government's reversal on Greenbelt land deals that stood to greatly benefit developers — they're hoping for a similar turnaround on the issue of healthcare privatization.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital
-
Manitoba Tories make community safety promises to start final week of campaigning
The Manitoba Progressive Conservatives have their sights on safety entering the final full week of campaigning ahead of the Oct. 3 provincial vote.
-
Attacks ramp up as parties continue campaigning for Oct. 3 Manitoba election
Manitoba's party leaders stepped up their attacks over the weekend in a bid to gain momentum heading into the final full week of the provincial election campaign.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man charged in assault that injured two Halton police officers in ByWard Market
Ottawa police have arrested and charged a man in connection with an attack in the ByWard Market that injured two Halton Regional Police officers.
-
Ottawa boy dies after multi-storey fall from high-rise apartment
A small memorial of stuffed animals and signs sits outside a Donald Street apartment building, where a three-year-old boy died after falling more than 16 storeys on Sunday.
-
Speaker's Nazi veteran invite 'profoundly embarrassing' Trudeau says, as Rota faces calls to resign
Tensions flared in the House of Commons on Monday over opposition calls for House of Commons Speaker Anthony Rota to resign after apologizing to the House of Commons for inviting, recognizing and leading the chamber in a standing ovation for a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Saskatoon
-
'Scars deeper than you realize': Human rights commission highlights dire need for reading supports in Sask.
A new report from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission sheds light on systemic gaps in the province's approach to literacy and helping students living with reading disabilities.
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
'Extremely alarming': Frustrations mount in Sask. village as residents protest 'QAnon queen'
Residents of a small village in southwestern Saskatchewan took to their trucks on Sunday to protest their town’s newest resident — a woman who claims to have legal standing as ‘queen’ of Canada.
Vancouver
-
Uber expands further into Fraser Valley
Uber is officially an option for more residents of the Fraser Valley Monday, as the ride-share giant further expands its service in B.C.
-
Heavy police presence ahead of planned protest at Vancouver's Indian consulate
A heavy police presence can be seen in downtown Vancouver Monday ahead of a planned protest over the killing of a Sikh leader and allegations that the Indian government played a role in the slaying.
-
Strong winds expected to batter Metro Vancouver Monday
A special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver due to a fall storm expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain, and residents are being warned to brace for falling branches and potential power outages.
Regina
-
Parole board staff feared threats as public learned of Sask. mass killer's prior release, emails show
Parole Board of Canada employees were fearful of threats after it was revealed a mass killer in Saskatchewan was on statutory release at the time of last year's rampage, emails show.
-
'Scars deeper than you realize': Human rights commission highlights dire need for reading supports in Sask.
A new report from the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission sheds light on systemic gaps in the province's approach to literacy and helping students living with reading disabilities.
-
Sask. police nab more than 800 distracted drivers
Saskatchewan police nabbed hundreds of distracted drivers in August and while many were caught fumbling with their phones there were also some more unusual "actions."
Vancouver Island
-
Thousands without power, wind warnings remain on Vancouver Island
More than 6,000 BC Hydro customers were without power Monday morning as a fall storm brought heavy winds and rains to the region.
-
Flag raising at B.C. legislature honours residential school survivors, lost children
Fresh fall winds helped mark a flag-raising ceremony today at the British Columbia legislature honouring residential school survivors and remembering children who never came home.
-
Nanaimo RCMP seek pickup truck after man suffers life-threatening injuries in motorcycle crash
Police in Nanaimo are looking for witnesses and dashcam video of a motorcycle crash that sent a rider to hospital with life-threatening injuries.