Atlantic

    • Halifax police charge driver with stunting for allegedly driving 87 km/h above the speed limit

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.

    Halifax Regional Police said in a news release officers observed a vehicle driving 147 km/h in a 60 km/h zone on Highway 111 near Woodland Avenue in Dartmouth around 8:05 a.m. Monday.

    The vehicle was seized and a 26-year-old woman was charged.

    Later, police said they saw another vehicle driving on Highway 102 near Bayers Road in Halifax at around 9:35 a.m. which was allegedly travelling at a speed of 115 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

    An 18-year-old man was ticketed for stunting, which is a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling 50 km/h over the speed limit.

    Both drivers had their licenses suspended for a week, and their vehicles seized. The drivers also received fines for $2,422, and six points were put on their driving record.

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    Atlantic Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News