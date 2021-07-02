HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have charged two men, two women and a 17-year-old boy with multiple offences after searching an address in the city’s west end on Wednesday in relation to a drug trafficking investigation.

Halifax Regional Police say on June 30, officers searched an address on Federal Avenue in relation to an ongoing drug investigation.

Police say officers arrested five people at the scene and seized a quantity of cocaine, multiple sets of body armour, and “a quantity of cash”.

A 56-year-old man, 46-year-old man, 45-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman and a 17-year-old male youth are each scheduled to appear in court at a later date to face one count each of possession for the purpose of trafficking and production of a controlled substance.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.