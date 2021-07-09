HALIFAX -- Halifax police charged four men with stunting on Thursday.

At approximately 7:30 a.m. on July 9, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 118 near Akerley Boulevard in Dartmouth. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 158 km/hr in an 100 km/hr zone.

At approximately 9 a.m., a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed in the same area of Highway 118 in Dartmouth. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 156 km/hr in an 100 km/hr zone.

At approximately 10:30 a.m., a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Bayers Road in Halifax. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 102 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

Later that day, a fourth man was charged when a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Dunbrack Street in Halifax. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 110 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

All four men were ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Attack, a charge that is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record. In addition, all four drivers had their vehicles seized and towed, and have been suspended from driving for one week.

Police say they issued 59 other summary offence tickets to drivers on Wednesday and Thursday – 25 for speeding, two for using a cell phone while driving and 32 for other offences including no insurance, expired plates and no license.