HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a Lower Sackville man with stunting on N.S. Highway 102.

On Friday morning, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Kearney Lake Road in Halifax. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 157 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 40-year-old man from Lower Sackville, N.S. was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say the driver also had his vehicle seized and towed, and has been suspended from driving for one week.

Police say they issued 62 other summary offence tickets to drivers between Wednesday and Friday – 20 for speeding, 16 for using a cell phone while driving, and 26 for other offences including no insurance, expired plates and no licence.