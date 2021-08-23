HALIFAX -- Police have charged a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in Halifax, N.S. on Saturday.

At approximately 12:15 p.m. on August 21, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call of a dog in distress inside a parked vehicle in Halifax.

Police say a passerby opened the car door and took the dog out prior to police arriving.

When the owner returned to his vehicle, police issued a summary offence ticket for causing an animal distress. The offence carries a fine of $697.50.

"On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside. When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes," wrote the police in a release.

Police offer several tips if you are unable to leave your animals at home, which include:

Consider using a drive-thru or curbside pickup. Your pet can sit comfortably with you in your car while you wait for your meal or service.

It’s also important to keep your pet hydrated. Depending on the length of time of your stops, consider packing water and a dish.

Anyone who sees a pet in immediate distress is asked to call 902-490-5020 and take directions from the call taker.