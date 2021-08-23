Advertisement
Halifax police charge man for leaving dog in hot car
Police have charged a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in Halifax, N.S. on Saturday. (File photo/ PEXELS)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Police have charged a man for leaving a dog in a hot car in Halifax, N.S. on Saturday.
At approximately 12:15 p.m. on August 21, Halifax Regional Police responded to a call of a dog in distress inside a parked vehicle in Halifax.
Police say a passerby opened the car door and took the dog out prior to police arriving.
When the owner returned to his vehicle, police issued a summary offence ticket for causing an animal distress. The offence carries a fine of $697.50.
"On a warm day, even with the windows open, a parked vehicle quickly becomes like a furnace and presents potentially fatal conditions for pets left inside. When the temperatures start to climb, we encourage pet owners to not leave their pets unattended in vehicles, even for a few minutes," wrote the police in a release.
Police offer several tips if you are unable to leave your animals at home, which include:
- Consider using a drive-thru or curbside pickup. Your pet can sit comfortably with you in your car while you wait for your meal or service.
- It’s also important to keep your pet hydrated. Depending on the length of time of your stops, consider packing water and a dish.
Anyone who sees a pet in immediate distress is asked to call 902-490-5020 and take directions from the call taker.