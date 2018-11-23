

CTV Atlantic





With the temperatures dropping, Halifax police are reminding pet-owners to make sure they don’t leave their furry friends outside.

Halifax police say they were called to a parking lot in the 2000 block of Gottingen Street Friday morning after receiving a report of two dogs in a parked car that were believed to be in distress.

“Officers found that the two dogs had been left outside overnight in a vehicle,” Halifax police said in a news release. “The temperature when the officers arrived was -22 C with the wind-chill. Halifax Animal Services were called to take the dogs to a local shelter.”

Police charged a 48-year-old Yarmouth man for failing to care for his two dogs after he left them out in a car overnight in Halifax. Police gave him two summary offence tickets, one for causing an animal to be in distress and the other for failing to protect an animal from the cold. The man is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial court at a later date.

Police say if you see animal in distress call to 911.

They also offered some tips for those not familiar how the cold can affect your pets.