Halifax police charge man for weapons and drug offences after finding him passed out in running vehicle
Published Tuesday, August 17, 2021 4:02PM ADT Last Updated Tuesday, August 17, 2021 4:02PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with weapons and drug charges after finding him passed out in a running vehicle.
Police say they went to a parking lot on Princess Margaret Boulevard in Dartmouth at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.
"Officers located the man in the vehicle and arrested him for impaired driving," the police said in a news release. "Officers searched the vehicle after observing a gun in the vehicle in plain sight and seized a handgun and quantities of cocaine and cannabis."
Police say Dion Edward Thomas-Hodges, 24, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday to face charges of:
- impaired driving;
- failing a breathalyzer;
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;
- improper storage of a firearm;
- unauthorized possession of a firearm;
- possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition;
- possession of a firearm in a vehicle;
- possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution;
- possession of cannabis for the purpose selling; and,
- production of cannabis for the purpose of distribution or selling.