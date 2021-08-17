HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with weapons and drug charges after finding him passed out in a running vehicle.

Police say they went to a parking lot on Princess Margaret Boulevard in Dartmouth at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

"Officers located the man in the vehicle and arrested him for impaired driving," the police said in a news release. "Officers searched the vehicle after observing a gun in the vehicle in plain sight and seized a handgun and quantities of cocaine and cannabis."

Police say Dion Edward Thomas-Hodges, 24, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday to face charges of: