HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with weapons and drug charges after finding him passed out in a running vehicle.

Police say they went to a parking lot on Princess Margaret Boulevard in Dartmouth at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

"Officers located the man in the vehicle and arrested him for impaired driving," the police said in a news release. "Officers searched the vehicle after observing a gun in the vehicle in plain sight and seized a handgun and quantities of cocaine and cannabis."

Police say Dion Edward Thomas-Hodges, 24, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Tuesday to face charges of:

  • impaired driving;
  • failing a breathalyzer;
  • possession of weapon for dangerous purpose;
  • improper storage of a firearm;
  • unauthorized possession of a firearm;
  • possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
  • possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition;
  • possession of a firearm in a vehicle;
  • possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking;
  • possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution;
  • possession of cannabis for the purpose selling; and,
  • production of cannabis for the purpose of distribution or selling.