HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged a man with arson in connection with a fire in Halifax Thursday morning.

Police say at approximately 7:45 a.m. on December 12, they were called to assist Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency with a structure fire on Spencer Avenue in Halifax. One person had to be rescued from the building.

Information provided to police and fire investigators led them to believe the fire was deliberately set.

At approximately 9:15 a.m. Thursday, officers arrested 35-year-old Chris Joseph Drysdale of Halifax at an address on Robie St.

Drysdale is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial on Friday to face a charge of arson causing property damage.

One person had to be rescued from the building. The Canadian Red Cross said the tenant was taken to hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation and minor injuries.

The building was evacuated and several residents will not be able to get back into their homes.

"At least 10 people have been displaced by a fire (Thursday) morning that damaged a nine-unit apartment building in the Spryfield district of Halifax," the Canadian Red Cross said in a news release. "Canadian Red Cross volunteers arranged emergency lodging and food, clothing purchases and other basics for nine adults from seven apartments."

Halifax Regional Police blocked off traffic on Spencer Avenue and Lewis Street and asked motorists to use alternate routes.