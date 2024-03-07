ATLANTIC
    Halifax police charge man with impaired driving after vehicle crash

    A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo. A Halifax Regional Police badge is seen in this file photo.
    Halifax Regional Police has charged a man with impaired driving after a motor vehicle crash in Halifax Wednesday night.

    At about 11:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 6000-block area of Bayers Road, according to a police news release.

    Police say a man allegedly lost control of a vehicle and struck a bus shelter.

    “Officers observed signs of impairment and arrested him,” writes Const. Martin Cromwell in the release.

    No one was in the bus shelter at the time, and there were no reported injuries related to the incident.

    Police say the driver, a 45-year-old man, is set to appear in court at a later date to face one count of operating a vehicle while impaired by drugs.

