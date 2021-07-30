Advertisement
Halifax police charge man with weapons offences
Halifax Regional Police say they seized this weapon during a traffic stop Thursday evening near the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Primrose Street in Dartmouth's north end. (HALIFAX REGIONAL POLICE)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police charged a man with weapons offences after a traffic stop Thursday night in Dartmouth.
Police say members of the "Guns and Gangs Unit" made a traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Primrose Street in Dartmouth's north end.
Police say that during the stop they found a firearm and drugs in the driver's possession.
As a result, police laid several charges against Jamal Jason Downey, 28, who was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to be arraigned on the following charges:
- unsafe storage of a firearm
- possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- carrying a concealed weapon
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition
- possession of firearm where serial number has been altered defaced or removed