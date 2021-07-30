HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police charged a man with weapons offences after a traffic stop Thursday night in Dartmouth.

Police say members of the "Guns and Gangs Unit" made a traffic stop at 5:25 p.m. near the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and Primrose Street in Dartmouth's north end.

Police say that during the stop they found a firearm and drugs in the driver's possession.

As a result, police laid several charges against Jamal Jason Downey, 28, who was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to be arraigned on the following charges: