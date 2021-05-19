Advertisement
Halifax police charge man, woman with drug trafficking after search
A 25-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are facing several drug trafficking charges after police searched an address in Halifax on Monday.
Share:
HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are facing several drug trafficking charges after police searched an address in Halifax on Monday.
Halifax Regional Police say on May 17, officers obtained a warrant to search a address on Supreme Court in the Fairview neighbourhood, in relation to an ongoing investigation.
During the search, police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, approximately 20 lbs. of cannabis, over $39,000 and body armour.
A 25-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
A 28-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution
- Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling
- Fail to comply with condition of a release order
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.