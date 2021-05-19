HALIFAX -- A 25-year-old man and 28-year-old woman are facing several drug trafficking charges after police searched an address in Halifax on Monday.

Halifax Regional Police say on May 17, officers obtained a warrant to search a address on Supreme Court in the Fairview neighbourhood, in relation to an ongoing investigation.

During the search, police say they seized a quantity of cocaine, approximately 20 lbs. of cannabis, over $39,000 and body armour.

A 25-year-old man, is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

A 28-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:

Possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling

Fail to comply with condition of a release order

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.