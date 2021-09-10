Advertisement
Halifax police charge man, woman with several weapons offences following search of Dartmouth, N.S. property
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged a man and woman with multiple weapons offences in connection to a search in Dartmouth, N.S. Friday morning.
Police say investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit of the Integrated Special Enforcement Section, along with members from the Emergency response Team, conducted a search of an address on Albro Lake Road in relation to an ongoing investigation.
Investigators arrested a man and a woman and seized two shotguns and ammunition, according to police.
A 32-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a later date to face charges of:
- two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm
- two counts of improper storage of a firearm
- two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- possession of a loaded restricted firearm
Police did not release the name of the woman.
Robert Bernard Bailey, 51, was scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday to face charges of:
- two counts of careless use of a firearm
- two counts of improper storage of a firearm
- two counts of possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
- two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- two counts of possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized
- possession of a loaded restricted firearm
- breach of probation
Anyone with information about illegal firearms is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.