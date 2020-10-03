HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has ticketed a man in relation to failing to yield to traffic on Friday.

Police responded to a call in the 0-100 block of Bedford Highway at 4:45 p.m. with reports of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

After investigating, police determined the pedestrian attempted to cross a four lane highway during rush hour when he was hit by a small sedan. Police say he was not in a crosswalk or another acceptable area to cross the road when he was struck.

The 59-year-old from Halifax suffered minor injuries. The driver of the sedan was not injured.

The pedestrian was issued a summary offence ticket for crossing a roadway outside of a crosswalk zone, failing to yield to traffic.