HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police has charged three people with stunting after they were clocked driving at least 50 km/h over the posted speed limit Thursday.

Members of the HRP Traffic Unit say they observed vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 in Halifax and on Highway 111 in Dartmouth.

Officers clocked the vehicle's speeds at 151 km/h and 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone. Police say the third vehicle was travelling at a speed of 101 km/h in a 50 km/h speed zone.

A 43-year-old man from Wellington, N.S., a 34-year-old woman from Fall River, N.S., and a 51-year-old man from Porters Lake, N.S., were all ticketed for stunting under the Motor Vehicle Act. The stunting charge is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.

All three were suspended from driving for one week and their vehicles were seized and towed.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver's driving record.

The Halifax Regional Police is encouraging residents who witness someone driving dangerously to report the situation to police by calling 911.