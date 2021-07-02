HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police charged three people with impaired driving over a nine hour span on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Police say at approximately 7 p.m. on June 30, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of the 1000-block of the Bedford Highway. Officers located the vehicle on Barrington Street and charged the driver, a 54-year-old man, with impaired driving. Police say the man had a blood alcohol concentration of more than three times the legal limit.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on July 1, officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the area of MacIntosh Street in Halifax. Officers located the vehicle in the area and charged the driver, a 20-year-old-woman, with impaired driving. Police say the woman had a blood alcohol concentration of twice the legal limit.

At approximately 4 a.m., police say they responded to a report of a parked vehicle with the driver ‘passed out behind the wheel’ in a parking lot on Lower Water Street in Halifax. Officers located the vehicle and charged the driver, a 38-year-old-man, with impaired driving.

Halifax Regional Police ask citizens to immediately call 911 if they see a potential impaired driver, and report their location along with a description of the vehicle, including the license plate number, colour, make and model, the direction of travel for the vehicle and a description of the driver.