HALIFAX -- Police have charged three men and one woman with drug and firearms offences after searching a residence in Halifax early Monday morning.

Halifax Regional Police says on May 31, investigators in the Guns and Gangs Unit obtained a warrant for an address on Larry Uteck Boulevard in Halifax in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Police say they searched the residence and seized a quantity of cocaine, over $22,000, and a loaded handgun. Three men and one woman were arrested at the scene.

An 18-year-old man, a 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman, all from Halifax, will appear in court at a later date to face charges of:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine

Production of substance

Unsafe storage contrary to regulations

Unsafe handling of a firearm

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Carrying a concealed firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing it is unauthorized

Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle

Possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition

Possession of weapon obtained by commission of an offence

Raheem Orlando Munroe, 28, of Halifax, is also facing the above charges as well as two counts of possession of weapons and ammunition contrary to a court order and three counts of breaching another court order. He is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Monday.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.