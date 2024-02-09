Halifax police charge three with drug trafficking, weapons offences

Halifax Regional Police has charged three people with drug trafficking and weapons offences following a search in Halifax Friday, according to a news release.

Friday morning, police searched a residence on Cragg Avenue and arrested three people, seizing cocaine, about $10,000 in cash and a replica firearm.

A 41-year-old man, and two women, aged 39 and 43, face charges of:

possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose

possessing drugs for the purpose of trafficking

failing to comply with release order conditions

The 41-year-old man is also charged with failing to comply with conditions of a probation order, police say.

All three are set to appear in court at a later date.

