Halifax police charge trio after search of illegal cannabis dispensary
Halifax police say they executed a search warrant at Scotia Green Dispensary at 5982 Spring Garden Rd. just after 1 p.m. on Monday. (FILE)
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 3:55PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, June 4, 2019 4:00PM ADT
Halifax police have charged three people with multiple offences after a search at an illegal cannabis dispensary Monday afternoon.
Police say they executed a search warrant at Scotia Green Dispensary at 5982 Spring Garden Rd. just after 1 p.m.
Members of the drug unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division seized over $2,000, approximately five pounds of cannabis, over 19 grams of Psilocybin and over 1,400 other cannabis products, Halifax police said in a news release.
Police charged 25-year-old Matthew Brian Baker of Halifax, 35-year-old Kelly Patrick Pye of Lower Sackville, and 21-year-old Bailey Rae Fanning of Halifax, who were scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday to face the following charges:
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of distributing contrary to section 9(2) of the Cannabis Act
- possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling contrary to section 10(2) of the Cannabis Act
- possession of a controlled Schedule III substance contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drug and Substance Act
- possession of Property Obtained by Crime contrary to 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code