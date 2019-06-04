

CTV Atlantic





Halifax police have charged three people with multiple offences after a search at an illegal cannabis dispensary Monday afternoon.

Police say they executed a search warrant at Scotia Green Dispensary at 5982 Spring Garden Rd. just after 1 p.m.

Members of the drug unit of the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division seized over $2,000, approximately five pounds of cannabis, over 19 grams of Psilocybin and over 1,400 other cannabis products, Halifax police said in a news release.

Police charged 25-year-old Matthew Brian Baker of Halifax, 35-year-old Kelly Patrick Pye of Lower Sackville, and 21-year-old Bailey Rae Fanning of Halifax, who were scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court Tuesday to face the following charges: