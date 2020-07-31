HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged Richard George Willis, 62, of Truro, with first-degree murder and break and enter in connection with the homicide of 85-year-old Eleanor Noreen Harding of Dartmouth.

Harding's body was found in her Lynwood Drive home on the morning of July 11.

"Information gathered during the investigation led investigators to believe Eleanor’s death was suspicious," Halifax Police said in a news release. "The medical examiner completed an autopsy and her death was ruled a homicide."

Police say they arrested Willis in Dartmouth on Thursday and he is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court at a "later date."

"Investigators are seeking to identify anyone who may have picked up someone hitch-hiking between Dartmouth and Truro between 2 a.m. and noon on July 10," Halifax police said in the news release.

Anyone who has information about Harding's homicide can contact police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor using the P3 Tips App.