HALIFAX -- Halifax police say they have issued 59 tickets for speeding and other vehicle-related offences since Wednesday, including ticketing a pair of drivers for stunting.

At approximately 12 p.m. on July 29, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Barrington Street in Halifax. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 117 km/hr in an 50 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver was also issued two additional summary offence tickets for passing in the face of oncoming traffic and for no insurance.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. on July 30, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 inbound approaching Bayers Road in Halifax. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 115 km/hr in an 50 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman, was charged with stunting.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record. In addition, both drivers had their vehicles seized and towed, and have been suspended from driving for one week.

Police say they issued 57 other summary offence tickets to drivers between Wednesday and Friday– 30 for speeding, and 27 for other offences including no insurance, and expired plates.