HALIFAX -- Police in Halifax have charged two people with stunting in separate incidents on Monday morning.

At approximately 7:35 a.m. on July 19, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit was travelling in the center lane outbound on Highway 118 when they spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed. Police say the vehicle passed the officer on the right-hand side at a speed of 137 km/h.

According to police, the vehicle abruptly crossed over in front of the officer and continued into the left-hand lane immediately in front of another vehicle. Police say the driver proceeded to brake hard for no reason, forcing the vehicle behind to brake and swerve off the highway to avoid a collision. The vehicle in question then accelerated and pulled back into the right-hand lane before being pulled over by the officer.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. Stunting is a charge that is automatically laid when someone operates a motor vehicle on a highway in a race, in a contest, while performing a stunt or on a bet or wager.

Less than an hour later, at approximately 8:19 a.m, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near the Highway 101 interchange. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 156 km/hr in an 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit. The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

In addition, both drivers had their vehicles seized and towed, and have been suspended from driving for one week.