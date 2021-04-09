HALIFAX -- Halifax Regional Police have charged two men in connection with a robbery that occurred earlier this week in Dartmouth.

On Wednesday, police responded to robbery that had occurred on Hastings Drive in Dartmouth.

"Two men held another man against his will, assaulted him and took his property," police said in a news release. "The victim was able to escape and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries."

Police say they searched another home in the 200 block of Hastings Drive on Thursday evening and arrested two men without incident.

These two men were scheduled to appear Dartmouth Provincial Court on Friday:

Daniel Mader, 37, of Dartmouth, faces charges of:

forcible confinement

three counts of assault with a weapon

uttering threats to cause death

three counts of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public

robbery with an offensive weapon

Cory Alexander Gero, 38, of Dartmouth, faces charges of: