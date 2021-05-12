HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged two men with stunting on a Dartmouth, N.S. highway during a 15 minute span on Monday morning.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. on May 10, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Burnside Drive in Dartmouth. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 112 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 38-year-old man from Boutiliers Point, N.S. was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Approximately 15 minutes later, a second car was observed travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 111 near Burnside Drive. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 113 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Cole Harbour, N.S. was charged with stunting.

Both men had their vehicles seized and towed and have been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say they issued 77 other summary offence tickets to drivers on Monday and Tuesday – 23 for speeding and 54 for other vehicle offences including no insurance, expired plates, failing to change lanes, tinted windows, using cell phones and speeding in a construction zone.