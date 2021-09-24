HALIFAX -- Police have charged two men with stunting in a pair of separate incidents on a Halifax-area highway on Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:20 p.m. on Sept. 23, Halifax Regional Police says a member of their traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road.

Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 154 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver, a 57-year-old man, was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

Police say the driver was also ticketed for failing to pass on the left-hand lane to overtake vehicle.

Just 45 minutes later, at approximately 3:05 p.m., a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit observed a different car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 approaching Bayers Road.

Police say the officer observed the vehicle’s speed in excess of 118 km/h in a 50 km/h zone. The driver, a 44-year-old man, was charged with stunting.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say both drivers had their vehicles seized and towed, and have been suspended from driving for one week.