HALIFAX -- Halifax police have charged two women in two days for stunting on N.S. Highway 102.

On Thursday, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Hammonds Plains Road in Bedford. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 152 km/hr in a 100 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 47-year-old woman from Sackville, N.S., was charged with stunting -- a charge automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

On Friday morning, a member of Halifax Regional Police’s traffic unit spotted a car travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 102 near Bayers Road in Halifax. Police say the officer clocked the vehicle at 106 km/hr in a 50 km/hr zone.

The driver, a 24-year-old woman from Bedford, N.S., was charged with stunting.

Both women had their vehicles seized and towed and have been suspended from driving for one week.

The fine in Nova Scotia for stunting is $2,422.50 and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

Police say they issued 82 other summary offence tickets to drivers between Wednesday and Friday – 55 for speeding and 27 for other vehicle offences including no insurance, expired plates, failing to change lanes, tinted windows, using cell phones and speeding in a construction zone.