Halifax police chief acknowledges 'shock' Black woman felt when wrongly arrested

Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media on August 19, 2021, following a protest against the city's decision to remove homeless encampments across the city. Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella speaks to media on August 19, 2021, following a protest against the city's decision to remove homeless encampments across the city.

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island