

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police Chief Jean Michel Blais announced Wednesday that he plans to retire after more than five years in the post.

The police force said in a news release that Blais will step down by March 31, 2019 and that they’ve started a recruitment process. Blais will be replaced after a change of command ceremony is held.

“We look forward to a smooth transition and a thorough selection process for the next Chief,” said Halifax Regional Coun. Steve Craig, Chair of the Board of Police Commissioners (BoPC).

Blais took over as chief on Oct. 11, 2012, after spending 25 years with the RCMP.

“Leading the dedicated Halifax Regional Police team and serving our community as Chief of Police have been two of the greatest privileges of my professional life. The decision to retire is not one I made lightly,” Blais said in a news release.

“Our employees' dedication to service and commitment to our communities has been a constant source of inspiration to me in this role. We have made great progress together as a team.”