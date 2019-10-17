

THE CANADIAN PRESS





Halifax Regional Police Chief Dan Kinsella will meet with the media today to discuss seven charges brought against a 17-year veteran of the force.

The charges against 42-year-old Const. Jennifer McPhee are in connection with a theft that occurred at an unidentified store last month in Halifax.

They include careless use of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a restricted firearm, contravention of storage regulations, theft under $5,000 and disguise with intent.

McPhee, whose name was not released until the charges had been sworn, has been suspended with pay, which is in accordance with the Nova Scotia Police Act.

Last week, Kinsella addressed the arrests of three officers, including McPhee, within the last month, saying criminal charges would be pursued in all three cases.

Nova Scotia's Serious Incident Response Team is now investigating the two other cases.

The watchdog agency is examining the case of Det. Const. Joseph Farrow, who was charged with unlawfully entering a home and sexual assault. Farrow was off duty when he was arrested and has been suspended.

It is also handling the case of a third officer who was arrested and released without charges after an Oct. 7 domestic incident in Eastern Passage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.