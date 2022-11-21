Halifax police clear from scene of barricaded person in south end

An investigation is underway after a person barricaded themselves in an apartment on Victoria Road in Halifax’s south end.

According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), the situation “has been resolved” and officers left the area around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when officers were at the apartment as part of an ongoing investigation, says HRP.

The force said at no time was there danger to the public.

Police did not say if any arrests were made in relation to the incident.