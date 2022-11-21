Halifax police clear from scene of barricaded person in south end, arrest made

An investigation is underway after a person barricaded themselves in an apartment on Victoria Road in Halifax’s south end.

According to Halifax Regional Police (HRP), the situation “has been resolved” and officers left the area around 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Police later said one man was arrested and no charges have been laid yet.

The incident began around 1:20 p.m. when officers were at the apartment as part of an ongoing investigation, says HRP.

The force said at no time was there danger to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.