Halifax police clear from scene of barricaded person in south end, arrest made

Barricaded person

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.

The five victims of the Colorado LGBTQ2S+ club shooting

A loving boyfriend. A 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform. A mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. These are among the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ2S+ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island