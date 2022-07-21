Halifax police continue to investigate 2007 homicide of Glenn Brian Bourgeois

Fifteen years later, Halifax Regional Police are still looking for leads in the homicide of Glenn Brian Bourgeois.

On July 21, 2007, around 4 p.m., police responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Maynard and Wooodill streets in Halifax.

When officers arrived, they found Bourgeois suffering from several gunshot wounds.

He later died from his injuries. Bourgeois was 27 years old.

Police say witnesses reported seeing two men, including one who was carrying a gun, fleeing the area right after the shooting.

Investigators believe there are people who have information that could help solve the case.

“It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation,” wrote Const. John MacLeod in a news release.

Police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 902-490-5016.

This case is also a part of the Nova Scotia Department of Justice’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases. The program can be reached by calling toll-free at 1-888-710-9090.

Police say callers must provide their name and contact information, and may be called to testify in court. They say all calls will be recorded and the award amount will be based on the investigative value of the information provided.