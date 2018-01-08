

Halifax Regional Police are renewing calls for clues in the 2013 shooting death of 24-year-old Raymond Floyd Peters.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Primrose Street and Pinecrest Drive at 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 7, 2013.

Investigators say an altercation took place in a backyard and that Peters had been shot several times.

Police say Peters ran to a home on Jackson Road, where he took refuge in an apartment. He was transported to hospital, where he died from his injuries the next day.

The suspect, who fled on foot, was described as a black man in his 20s. Police say he stands five-foot-eight and has a medium build.

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and black pants.

Investigators believe there are people who have information about Peters’ murder who have not come forward and they are asking anyone with information to contact them.