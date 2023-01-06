Halifax police continue to investigate homicide of Raymond Floyd Peters

Halifax Regional Police is continuing to investigate the shooting death of Raymond Floyd Peters.

The case dates back to Jan. 7, 2013, when police responded to a report of a shooting in Dartmouth, N.S. around 5:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, they found Peters in an apartment on Jackson Road suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say he was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries the next day.

Police say a suspect fled on foot. He is described as a Black man, roughly five-foot-eight inches tall with a medium build. He was estimated to be in his 20s at the time.

Police say the suspect was wearing a blue hoodie and blue pants.

Investigators believe there are people with information about

Peters' killing who have not come forward.

The Nova Scotia Department of Justice Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program is offering a cash reward of $150,000 for information that might help the case. Callers can contact the rewards program at 1-888-710-9090.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police at 902-490-5020.