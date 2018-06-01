Halifax Regional Police are still trying to solve the murder of Daniel Martin Newman, 10 years after his stabbing death.

Police say Newman's body was found on a pathway near the former St. Patrick’s – Alexandra School on Maitland Street around 3:30 a.m. on June 1, 2008.

An autopsy confirmed 65-year-old Newman died as a result of stab wounds.

His murder has never been solved, but investigators believe there are people who have information who have yet to come forward.

“No matter how insignificant the information may seem, it could be that missing piece of the puzzle that will advance the investigation,” said Const. Carol McIsaac, acting media relations officer for the Halifax Regional Police, in a news release.

Newman's murder is part of the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Anyone with information about Newman's death is asked to contact police or the Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program.