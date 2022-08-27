Halifax police continue to investigate murder of Jason MacCullough 23 years later

Halifax Regional Police say they continue to investigate the murder of Jason MacCullough.

Sunday marks the 23rd anniversary of his murder.

The 19-year-old’s body was found on a paved path between 100 and 104 Pinecrest Drive in Dartmouth, N.S., around 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 28, 1999.

Police believe MacCullough was passing through the area while walking home and used the well-known short-cut between the buildings.

They also believe there were several people in the area at the time who witnessed MacCullough’s murder.

“Police continue to urge these people to come forward and share anything that they remember about this day, no matter how small the detail,” said Halifax Regional Police in a news release. “It is never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

Police also believe MacCullough’s death was a random act as was there was no indication that he was involved in any criminal activity.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call police at 902-490-5020.

MacCullough’s murder is also part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers a cash reward of up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.